The Grande Prairie Palliative Care Society is looking for volunteer pet owners to bring in their furry friends to visit some of the patients in hospice.

According to Kristen Yaceyko, Director of the Society, the program started before the COVID-19 pandemic as a way for patients and their families in care to interact with a variety of pets to brighten their day during difficult times.

“What we’re looking at is having different types of animals coming in, it doesn’t have to be just dogs,” she says. “It’s a great way to get your pets out and see people, but the big benefit is for the patients there, it’s just another element of comfort that we can provide them.”

Yaceyko says the opportunity is quite beneficial for residents, and rewarding for everyone involved, and volunteering is a simple process.

“It would be around four to six hours per week and the volunteers come in for one of those shifts to see the families, and we get kids coming in too so that’s appreciated.”

Interested individuals are encouraged to visit the GP Palliative Care Society’s website to sign up. From there, dates and times will be scheduled, and residents and their pets can visit during their time slot to play, laugh, and interact with one another.