As Grande Prairie’s South Peace Regional Archives prepare to move to their new Centre 2000 home, they have announced they will be closed during the relocation.

From February 1st to May 1st, the archive will be closed to the public as much of the inventory will be packed and not accessible. Additionally, the archive says donations will not be accepted, researchers will not be hosted, and requests will not be accepted during this time; however, archives and digitized records will still be available online through the South Peace Archive’s website.

According to the archive, since it was founded in 2000, operations have run through the Grande Prairie Museum but will move completely to Centre 2000 in May. The move adds 5000 square feet to the archives, which will allow them to continue growing their collection safely.

The new space features a number of new amenities for history buffs to utilize during their time at the archive, including a dedicated reading room for researchers, a meeting room for community gatherings, and a small exhibit space. The hope is the new space will make the archives more accessible and increase the services they can offer to the community.

The move is being funded through the federal and provincial government, alongside the City of Grande Prairie, the County of Grande Prairie, and the M.D of Greenview.