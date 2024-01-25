The Greenview Fire-Rescue Service received a $15,000 donation to support the purchase of wildland personnel protection equipment.

The donation from Keyera Corp’s social investment program came as a recognition for Greenview Fire-Rescue’s dedication and hard work during the 2023 Alberta wildfires, and their work protecting Keyera facilities and employees during the hardship.

According to the MD, the donation is important as it assists fire crews with the purchase of “crucial” equipment as the community prepares for fire season.

“Your commitment to the safety of GFRS members and the community is truly commendable,” Greenview Reeve Tyler Olsen says.

Regional Fire Chief Wayne Brown says the donation will go towards PPE for wildland protection crews and will be a “welcome addition” for use during the anticipated wildland, and grass/brush fire season.

Keyera says the safety and well-being of the communities where the O&G company operates, and the investment marks a support for the firefighters that operate in the community.