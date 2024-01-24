Hythe’s annual Big Fish Derby Tournament is returning for the 5th year at Spring Lake.

Esther Penner, the organizer of the event, says the tournament presents a fun opportunity for families to get out and enjoy the beloved Hythe tradition of ice fishing.

“It’s a family event for people who want to have a family day out on the ice and just go ice fishing and things like that,” she says. “I’ve done it for about five years now, it’s a tradition [and] it’s quite popular, a lot of people like fishing in Hythe.”

Penner says each year, proceeds from entry fees go toward a worthy cause in the community, and this year is no different, with proceeds going towards the Hythe Fire Association.

“Each time I do it I get suggestions to donate to things like the fire association, or Big Brothers Big Sisters, and last year I donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters, so this year I’m doing it for the fire association,” she says. “What inspired me is I wanted to give back because I know they worked really hard during the wildfires so I wanted to give back for what they did for us.”

$3,000 in prizes are up for grabs during the event, and Penner says prizes include tents, fishing rods, children’s items, and gift cards to local businesses.

“We give prizes out at the end of each day so we have prizes for whoever catches the biggest fish on the 18th and whoever catches the biggest fish on the 19th gets a prize.”

Tickets to enter start at $20 for youth aged between 6-18 years old, $40 for adults, and kids under six get in for free. Interested individuals are encouraged to call Esther at (780)-605-0776 to register.