The City of Grande Prairie is introducing a fee for no-shows at Eastlink Centre’s PlayCare, childcare for children.

Beginning on February 1st, the fee will be automatically placed on caretaker accounts who miss the attendance window and do not cancel a scheduled slot 30 minutes before the start time. According to the city, if the caretaker and child do not arrive in the first 10 minutes of a booked slot, it will be considered a no-show.

Booked PlayCare slots can be cancelled or altered any time up to 30 minutes before the scheduled time through Access GP at 3-1-1.

The use of PlayCare has increased steadily in the past year due to visitors using recreational amenities at Eastlink. The city says the fee “creates fairness” for everyone who wishes to utilize the service by encouraging visitors to only sign up for time slots they can attend.

Additionally, the implementation of the fees aligns with the municipal government’s commitment to ensuring caretakers can use PlayCare while they utilize Eastlink amenities.