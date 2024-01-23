The Food Access and Security Taskforce has announced its findings from the 2023 Food Access and Affordability Survey.

2,188 Grande Prairie residents contributed to the initiative and provided insights into the challenges associated with food access in the city. The survey reported that 57% of residents said they find food expensive, and 19% of respondents say they frequently encountered challenges affording food.

Deputy Mayor Gladys Blackmore says the city is aware of the challenges residents are facing, and she says the problem could be chalked up to high inflation across the country.

“There is no doubt that inflationary costs at the grocery store are difficult for many families to manage and it’s impacting every single family, every single household in Grande Prairie,” she says.

Blackmore adds that she thinks the problem is one that falls on the reduction of transportation costs to get food to the north; however, she says city council is aware of the cost on residents, and talks are underway to look at potential solutions.

“Until we can reduce the cost of delivery services in Grande Prairie, and the cost of fuel to get food here, I don’t see that going away, but it is something that we talk about at council and that we are aware of.”

FAST says as a result of their investigation, the organization is aiming to develop a community-based action plan that addresses short and long-term objectives to combat food insecurity in GP.