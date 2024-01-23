Design Works Centre is going through another name change after the City of Grande Prairie and CDN Controls Ltd. signed a one-year naming rights agreement for the south arena at Design Works Centre.

The arena was formerly named the Design Works South Arena, and under the current contract, will be known as the CDN Controls South Arena.

Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton says the partnership could open up further opportunities for the arena to offer programming for residents.

“The City looks forward to offering excellent access to health, wellness, and recreation activities with the support of our valuable community partners,” she says.

To celebrate, CDN Controls is hosting a free public skate for the community at Design Works Centre on February 25th from 2:25 to 3:30 p.m.

Additionally, the CDN Controls Arena is set to host a number of drop-in stick and puck, skating, and shinny times during the year. A full schedule of times and registration information is available on the city’s website.