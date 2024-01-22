Parking bans are back for the city of Grande Prairie’s permanent snow routes, beginning on January 23rd.

The ban restricts parking on permanent snow routes from Monday to Friday between 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. until the ban is lifted. The city says the bans are necessary to ensure safe access to roadways during snow removal operations.

Residents are asked to remove parked vehicles from priority one and two roads, and a map of priority routes is available on the city’s website.

Residential road clearing has also been declared and is underway in several neighbourhoods. Contractors are completing residential areas in a two-week rotation from Monday to Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The city says a notice will be put out on the city website and social media once the bans are lifted and conditions improve.