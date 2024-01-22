The Grande Prairie Storm is holding a special game night to recognize accomplished Storm Alumni.

Nicole Menzies, Executive Director for the Storm says the event is significant as it recognizes Storm alumni who have gone on to other levels of hockey, and beyond.

“We have some really amazing alumni who have played for the storm and gone on to do some really cool things, played NCAA hockey, semi-professional and professional hockey,” she says. “Community members will recognize a lot of these men from their positions in the community as business owners, volunteers, and coaches, and I think it’s really sort of a full circle moment of this is kind of where they got their start.”

Menzies says it’s not uncommon for players to come back to the Grande Prairie region to live and work when their hockey careers come to a close. She says the event is important as it signifies the drawing power that the GP Storm has as a community organization.

“A lot of them come back to the Peace Country to live and work and raise their families here,” she says. “I think a lot of these guys that came before them have really paved the way in terms of the Storm in Grande Prairie and positioning the Storm as a community organization.”

Additionally, Menzies says the event presents the opportunity for current Storm players to recognize the work that those before them put in.

“Seeing these guys and thanking them for everything they did before them and also really seeing what Storm hockey can do for these young players.”

The night is packed with ways for attendees to engage, including former-player jersey auctions, a ceremonial puck drop, and special jerseys to be worn by the current roster during the game.

“It will be really cool to see a lot of those numbers back in Bonnett’s.”

20 alumni jerseys have been recreated and current skaters will wear them during warmups before the game and will be available for auction during and after the game for eager Storm fans.