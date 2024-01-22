The Alberta Canola Conference is coming to Grande Prairie for farmers in the canola industry to gather and share insights regarding the status of canola farming in Alberta.

According to Alberta Canola, the full-day event will include guest speakers from the Canola Council of Canada, National Canola Marketing Program- Hello Canola, and Farm Management Canada.

The event comes one day before Alberta Canola’s Research Symposium on January 25th, which hopes to give industry researchers the opportunity to discuss projects and potential new areas of research.

Additionally, Alberta Canola’s 34th AGM is scheduled the morning of the conference and is open to all attendees. The meeting will also be live-streamed to allow growers from around Alberta to participate and vote remotely. Anyone interested in attending the AGM virtually must register online on Alberta Canola’s website.

Both the AGM, and the conference are scheduled for January 24th and tickets are available online for free; however, pre-registration is required to ensure adequate seating and food for attendees.