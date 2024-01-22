The 2024 Woman of Influence Awards has announced this year’s keynote speaker for the upcoming awards luncheon on March 8th.

Heather Alexander, a clarity coach for high-achieving women and Grande Prairie local, is scheduled to present and speak on the journey from inspiration to impact while emphasizing the important role women play in bettering the world for others through business and influence.

Alexander says she is “deeply honoured” to have been chosen to be a part of the event, as it marks an important milestone for International Women’s Day in Grande Prairie.

“I am deeply honored to be chosen as a speaker and to be a part of an event that not only celebrates International Women’s Day but also recognizes and supports the extraordinary nominees and winners of the Women of Influence Award,” she says.

The award reception takes place on March 8th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Bowes in Bonnett’s Energy Centre.