County of Grande Prairie snow removal crews are scheduled to begin snow clearing on January 23rd.

After beginning operations in Whispering Ridge, Westlake Village, and Hythe, crews will move on to Clairmont, Wedgewood, Taylor Estates, Maple Ridge, and La Glace neighbourhoods.

Digital “No Parking” signs will be posted at the entrances of the affected areas, and temporary parking restrictions will be in place, and street parking will not be permitted between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

The county says vehicles left on the street when a parking restriction is in place may be subject to ticketing and towing. Residents are also reminded that piling snow on roadways is illegal and could result in fines up to $100.

The snow removal process also includes temporary parking restrictions in neighbourhoods or communities with concrete curbs and gutters, and street parking.

County subdivisions with ditches along the road such as Carriage Land and Goldenrod Estates are on a separate schedule.