City of Grande Prairie crews are set to start residential snow clearing on Monday.

Clearing will be done in two-week rotations, following a Week A and B schedule. Crews will begin clearing the latest snowfall from communities on Monday, January 22nd following the Week A schedule, including the communities of Hillside, Mountview, Montrose, Crystal Heights, Crystal Landing and Ivy Lake Estates.

Snow clearing will be done from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, and during this time residents are reminded a parking ban is in place on residential roads on the assigned plowing days or when signs indicate.

More information can be found on the city’s website.