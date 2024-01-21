Subscribe to Local News
Residential snow clearing to start in the City of Grande Prairie Monday
News

Residential snow clearing to start in the City of Grande Prairie Monday

By My Grande Prairie Now Staff

City of Grande Prairie crews are set to start residential snow clearing on Monday.

Clearing will be done in two-week rotations, following a Week A and B schedule. Crews will begin clearing the latest snowfall from communities on Monday, January 22nd following the Week A schedule, including the communities of Hillside, Mountview, Montrose, Crystal Heights, Crystal Landing and Ivy Lake Estates.

Snow clearing will be done from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, and during this time residents are reminded a parking ban is in place on residential roads on the assigned plowing days or when signs indicate.

More information can be found on the city’s website.

