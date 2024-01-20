The Alberta College of Massage Therapy in Grande Prairie is donating a significant amount of sheets from their student clinic massage beds to Grande Prairie non-profits.

Nikki Surka, an instructor at the college says a recent change has opened up the opportunity for the college to support their community through donations at Wapiti House and the Bandaged Paws Animal Rescue Association.

“We have the fitted and flat sheets that we use in the student clinic but they’re moving away from having a laundry service and supplying the students with their own sheets to use and then take home and launder,” she says. “We have all the clinic linens that are no longer going to be needed and instead of just disposing them we thought maybe finding somewhere we could donate them would be more helpful.”

Surka says the timing worked out perfectly for the college as Bandaged Paws made an announcement on social media that they were in need of flat sheets for the shelter. She says the donation inspired her to search around the community for other non-profit organizations that had similar needs, which led her to the Wapiti House.

“For Bandaged Paws, I just happened to see a Facebook post just a few days before we got the notification that all the students got their sheets, and I thought well if they’re in need of sheets we have a ton,” she says. “I phoned around and found that Wapiti House was thrilled to take the sheets off of our hands and then we also had a huge number of just flat sheets and bandaged paws took them in.”

Surka says she has not made an official tally for the amount of sheets that have been donated but says she “guesses more than 50” went to Bandaged Paws, and more are on the way to Wapiti House.