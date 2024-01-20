The Grande Prairie Intercultural Association and the Grande Prairie Public Library have announced there will be four events for the upcoming intercultural celebrations for Black History Month.

According to the library, four separate events are scheduled throughout the month leading up to a gala on March 2nd.

The festivities kick off on Saturday, February 3rd from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at a “historic kickoff celebration.” Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton will be in attendance as a “special guest” and is set to deliver an official Black History Month proclamation for the city.

The event marks the first of its kind for Grande Prairie, and Mayor Clayton says she encourages all residents to embrace the celebration.

“We’re immensely grateful for organizations such as the Grande Prairie Intercultural Association and their many valued partners for making these celebrations possible, supporting engaging relationships and an inclusive, caring community,” she says.

The event is set to begin with a blessing from an elder from the Grande Prairie Friendship Centre and the library says games, refreshments, and stories are set after the kickoff.

Residents are invited to submit stories, achievements, and contributions to the GPPL to be featured at various events throughout the month.