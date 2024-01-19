December home sales saw a year-over-year bump, but a downtick in the average price according to the latest numbers from the Alberta Real Estate Association.

In December, 72 homes were sold in Grande Prairie up 41.2 per cent compared to the same month in 2022, but the average price was down 11.3 per cent at $291,377. The majority of residential properties sold throughout December were detached homes, which had an average price of $348,911 a 1.7 per cent increase.

Throughout all of 2023, sales in the city were down five per cent, but detached home sales were the only market that saw a year-over-year decline of eight per cent. Semi-detached homes, row houses and apartments all saw a boost in sales during the last calendar year, seeing anywhere from a three per cent to 28 per cent bump. The average price in 2023 saw a two per cent dip at $319,202, with both detached homes and apartment prices seeing a one per cent downtick. Semi-detached and row properties both saw a slight increase in average price.