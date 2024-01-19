Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsGrande Prairie real estate sees a downtick in 2023
News

Grande Prairie real estate sees a downtick in 2023

By Kassandra Patterson
For sale sign at a home in Grande Prairie (Photo Kass Patterson MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)

December home sales saw a year-over-year bump, but a downtick in the average price according to the latest numbers from the Alberta Real Estate Association.

In December, 72 homes were sold in Grande Prairie up 41.2 per cent compared to the same month in 2022, but the average price was down 11.3 per cent at $291,377. The majority of residential properties sold throughout December were detached homes, which had an average price of $348,911 a 1.7 per cent increase.

Throughout all of 2023, sales in the city were down five per cent, but detached home sales were the only market that saw a year-over-year decline of eight per cent. Semi-detached homes, row houses and apartments all saw a boost in sales during the last calendar year, seeing anywhere from a three per cent to 28 per cent bump. The average price in 2023 saw a two per cent dip at $319,202, with both detached homes and apartment prices seeing a one per cent downtick. Semi-detached and row properties both saw a slight increase in average price.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News

2day FM