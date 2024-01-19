Grande Prairie County Council has awarded a student at Northwestern Polytechnic with a $500 scholarship.

Brady Roberts, a second-year Business Administration student at NWP, was awarded the 2023 County of Grande Prairie Ron Pfau Memorial Scholarship during council’s Committee of the Whole Meeting.

The 20-year-old Grande Prairie resident graduated from St. Joeseph Catholic High School and the county says he emerged as the “ideal” candidate after demonstrating dedication to his academic journey both in and out of the classroom, and Roberts says the recognition marks a significant milestone in his journey.

“The financial support provided not only allows me to maintain focus on my studies but also acts as a catalyst for my education,” he says.

The county says Brady has contributed to the community through his work at the Grande Spirit Foundation, and he says helping his community is “everything” to him.

“It feels great to see that we are helping people in all the little ways we can. This community is everything to me and will always be home.”

The county offers the scholarship every year in memory of long-time County Administrator Ron Pfau to a county resident pursuing post-secondary studies in Alberta.