The Grande Prairie RCMP is asking residents for help in finding missing 24-year-old woman Aldonza Noskiye.

Noskiye was last seen (in Grande Prairie on December 21st, 2023, and is described as a five-foot-four woman with a medium complexion, weighing approximately 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say they are concerned for her well-being and would like to speak with her.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Noskiye is asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at (780)-830-5701 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.