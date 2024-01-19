Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for numerous communities in the Peace region.

The cold warning is taking effect for Grande Prairie, the M.D. of Greenview, Yellowhead County, Woodlands County, and the Peace River region.

According to Environment Canada, extremely cold wind chills nearing -40°C are expected overnight; however, temperatures are forecasted to warm up by Friday afternoon.

Residents who are young children, seniors, people with chronic illness, and those working outside are at a greater risk.

Additionally, residents are advised to dress warm, in layers that are easily removable and wind-resistant outer layers, while moving around frequently when possible.

Anyone experiencing cold-related symptoms such as colour changes in extremities, shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain, and numbness should seek shelter immediately.

Pet owners are also being reminded that if it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for your furry friend.