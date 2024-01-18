The search for missing 24-year-old Cole Hosack continues as police are doubling down on their call for help from the public in finding him.

Hosack was last seen in the area of the Lonestar Bar in Dawson Creek B.C, around 12:20 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Investigators say he is not from Dawson Creek and was expected to leave for Medicine Hat on January 5th to start a new job but never arrived.

Police have asked Dawson Creek residents to check any outdoor areas on their properties, including sheds and underneath decks due to freezing temperatures and snow. Anyone with surveillance footage that captures the area of Highway 49, from 8th Street and Alaska Avenue eastbound to Spirit River is asked to save the video and contact the Dawson Creek RCMP.

Hosack is described as a five-foot-nine white man weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark green pants and a green tee with a black Boston Red Sox hat.