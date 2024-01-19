The Grande Prairie Golden Age Centre is putting on its monthly community event, and this time it’s a pancake breakfast.

Grande Prairie residents of all ages are encouraged to head to the centre for a morning of pancakes, eggs, sausages, and all the fixings hosted by the Golden Age Centre’s team of senior volunteers.

Elaine Jobin, Office Manager for the Golden Age Centre says events like these are important, as they provide funding for residents who might not have the money to attend activities in the community.

“When we host events here, that gives some of the lower income seniors that can’t normally afford that to come and enjoy things,” she says. “Sometimes it goes to food, sometimes it goes to car rides, it just depends, every month is different.”

Jobin says the volunteers “just love” the event and preparations for breakfast are expected to start as early as 6:30 a.m.

Residents of all ages are expected to be in attendance, and Jobin says a number of long-time attendees of the event have taken it upon themselves to volunteer and help continue the tradition.

“We’re all going to be a senior one day, so we’ve actually had people who have attended breakfast in the past who are now volunteers here,” she says. “Having that volunteer base is really important, the seniors give and the community gives back.”

Nearly 50 people have responded to the centre’s advertisement on social media, and Jobin says around 150 are expected to be in attendance.

“Generally we have up to 150 [people] we are hoping to get more but now because it’s cold we may get less,” she says. “We always cook for 150 people regardless, and there have been times where we’ve had to zip out to co-op real fast and grab some more stuff because we were running out.”

The breakfast kicks off at 9:00 a.m. on January 20th, and tickets are available upon arrival for $5.00.