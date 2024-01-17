Professional Bull Riding is returning to Grande Prairie for the fifth time later this year.

From September 27th to the 28th, Canada’s Elite Cup Series will return to Grande Prairie at the PBR Peace Country Invitational at Bonnetts Energy Centre.

The event marks the seventh of the nine-event regular season for PBR Canada’s Premier Cup Series in 2024.

Last year’s event saw Saskatchewan’s Dakota Buttar winning the PBR Peace Country Invitational with a perfect three-for-three performance.

Buttar went on to take the number-one spot in the country; however, his season was brought to a halt after breaking his collarbone during his dismount in the championship round.

Despite his hardships, Buttar came back with a stellar performance at the 2023 Canada National Finals and was crowned the Canadian champ, making him the fourth rider in history to win the PBR Canada Championship multiple times.

The action begins at 7:00 p.m. Mountain time on Friday, September 27th, and Saturday, September 28th and tickets for the event go on sale on January 19th at 10:00 a.m. for $20.