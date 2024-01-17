UPDATE: Peace Regional RCMP members have recovered the stolen truck and tools in the area of Highway 986 and Township Road 852.

Police say the RCMP is still actively investigating the event and anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect and the black truck seen with the stolen vehicle are asked to contact the Peace Regional RCMP.

The Peace Regional RCMP is seeking public assistance after an alleged break-and-enter and theft of a motor vehicle in Peace River.

According to police, on January 15th, 2024, members of the Peace Regional RCMP responded to reports of a break-and-enter into a business in the area of 107th Avenue in Peace River.

Investigators obtained surveillance which shows a black truck in the area before an individual entered the business’ yard and allegedly stole a “large quantity” of work tools and a customized picker truck that reportedly “rammed through the gate” and left in the black truck around 4:30 a.m. that morning.

Police describe the truck as a “newer” dark GMC Sierra with an extended cab and a “large object.”

The stolen truck is described as a white 2012 GMC Sierra, extended cab with a custom picker deck. Additionally, the white Sierra has a “WEAVER” company logo on the driver and passenger door, with unit number 138 over the front wheel wells.

The RCMP says the stolen vehicle, suspect, and the associated black truck were spotted in the area of Range Road 215 in Peace River, where they stopped for gas later that day. Police add that the suspect could have been heading to the Grande Prairie area.