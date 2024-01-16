Alberta Health Services is temporarily closing the Central Peace Health Complex Emergency Department due to an “unexpected nursing shortage” and an inability to secure temporary coverage.

The closure is scheduled between the hours of 11:00 a.m. on January 16th and 7:00 a.m. January 17th. Nurses will remain on site in Acute Care and the Emergency Department could reopen sooner if coverage is found.

Patients are asked to call 911 in the event of a medical emergency, and the health service says they will work with EMS and regional healthcare centres to ensure patient safety during this time.

Residents are asked to call Health Link at 8-1-1, anytime for non-emergency health-related questions.