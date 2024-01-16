The City of Grande Prairie is urging Grande Prairie pet owners to register their furry friends as the new year rolls in.

According to the city, all cats and dogs must wear their current animal license/tag when off their owner’s property, and Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton says registering is important as it can help lost animals return home.

“It allows people to have their animal returned home if they happen to be lost, it just provides that sort of piece of security if you do lose your pet, that it could potentially be returned back to you,” she says.

Registration fees range from $15.75 to $31.50 for cats and $26.25 to $52.50 for dogs, and fines can reach up to $500 for unlicensed animals.

- Advertisement -

“With a new year comes new licensing expectations so renewals are up so if you have a pet it’s a really simple process so we’re just reminding people to go online and renew your pet license,” Clayton says.

Residents can register their pets online or in-person at City Hall, and tag replacements are available for owners who may have lost old tags and all proceeds from registration fees will go directly to the Bandaged Paws Animal Rescue Association.