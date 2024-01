Brought to you by Delta Hotel GP & 104.7 2day FM



Do you want to treat that special someone to a

Valentine’s dinner and evening away from home?

Delta Hotel GP & 104.7 2day FM want to help!

Enter the contest below for your chance to WIN a

one (1) night stay in a standard room, romantic dinner

for two (2) including two (2) glasses of sparkling wine

courtesy of Delta Hotel Grande Prairie!