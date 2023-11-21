The County of Grande Prairie has introduced a shelterbelt program for County of Grande Prairie residents.

Shelterbelts are masses of shrubbery and/or trees that act as a barrier to reduce wind speed and protect agricultural interests. According to the County, shelterbelts are proven to help protect soil, improve air and water quality, enhance wildlife habitat, and “may even help increase crop yields.”

The program is available on a cost-recovery basis, meaning residents can browse through this year’s selection of species, place their order online, and pickup seedlings in Spring 2024.

The County says they are placing bulk orders to ensure residents get the best rates for seedlings. Depending on the species, costs range between $0.33 per seedling to $5.00 per seedling. Each order is being sold in bundles of 10 or 15 and individual seedlings are not for sale.

Additionally, orders will not require immediate payment as variables such as disease or poor winter weather may affect nursery supplies. The County adds that residents will only be charged for the species that they receive.