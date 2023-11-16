The first-ever Pancreatic Cancer Day in Grande Prairie has been marked officially on November 16th after Mayor Jackie Clayton read out a proclamation declaring the day as part of a recent council meeting.

Local awareness advocate Tamara Gasior received a certificate from Mayor Clayton to validate her long-time advocacy surrounding Canada’s third deadliest cancer.

According to Gasior, the first signs of pancreatic cancer can feel ordinary and include abdominal pain, mid-back pain, new-onset diabetes, and yellow eyes or skin. Gasior adds that there is currently no standard test to detect the disease, which is why it is crucial to stay aware of any symptoms.

In recognition of the day, city residents are encouraged to wear purple, illuminate their homes with purple lights, and talk with friends and family about testing and screening.

The sundial has been lit up with purple lights since November 12th and will continue until the 18th.