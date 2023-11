Two people are facing charges in connection to a break and enter at a business in Peace River.

Police say they were called to the scene of a break and enter in progress around 11 p.m. November 13th at a business near 90 Street, and when they arrived, found the two accused inside the building. The pair were arrested without incident.

A 35-year-old man and 24-year-old woman are both facing charges of break and enter as a result of the charges. Both will reappear in provincial court next month.