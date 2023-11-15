Talk over on a potential covered recreation structure being built adjacent to the Smith Activity and Reception Centre will continue, after council asked the municipality to come back to the table with options and costs.

Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton says the decision to direct administration to bring back a cost estimate, three options for the proposed facility, including options for a lower structure in time for 2025 Budget deliberations is a prudent one, as it continues the conversation around the need for recreation options in the municipality.

She says it has remained a priority of council to share and spread recreational amenities across the city.

“We want all neighbourhoods to have close proximity and access to recreational amenities, [and] that always hasn’t been an option,” she says.

“Recently we added a bike skills park in the northeast, we also added the activity reception centre in the southeast.”

Clayton says they are focusing their efforts on an outdoor covered structure which would be valuable for year round recreation, for things like skating in the winter, and basketball in the summer. She adds the next steps should help better narrow down their final choice.

“It’s been something that has been discussed at length for some time now. The land is accessible, there is established parking, the access to the activity reception centre would give patrons access to washrooms, as well as warm up facilities in the winter.”

“Administration’s recommendation was for proximity to the activity reception centre, however now the report will come back with some different options on what that could look like with some cost variables.