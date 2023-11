Police have reached out to the public for helping finding a missing girl. 14-year-old Anna Letnew was last heard from early Tuesday.

Anna is described as 5’7″ and 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a sweater and pyjamas.

Grande Prairie RCMP says there is concern for her wellbeing and asks anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the detachment or Crime Stoppers.