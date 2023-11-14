Organizers say the 2023 Dignity Drive is one for the history books. The five week drive, which ran throughout the month of October, saw residents across the region drop off new or unused underwear and socks, with the items going to the street-engaged population, as well as others who may benefit.

Community Dignity Drive committee, and Swan City Rotary Club member Heather Jones says even with their lofty expectations and goals, they were blown away with the final results.

“It was by far the most successful drive we’ve ever had, and I know we set a goal of 90 boxes, and that came in before late donations, so I would even put that even above 100 boxes at this point,” she says.

“They’re still coming in, I’m getting phone calls to go pick up things.”

- Advertisement -

Jones says the five non-profit groups who receive the donations, including the Grande Prairie Friendship Centre and Sunrise House, were equally shocked and appreciative of the gifts from the community. Jones says the Grande Prairie spirit of giving never ceases to amaze her.

“I know when they came to get their donations, they were all just floored and didn’t realize they needed a bigger vehicle,” she laughs.

“I was born and raised in Grande Prairie, and the city never ceases to amaze me when they show up like this, but, I’m always surprised. If you put out a call, everybody in this city answers.”