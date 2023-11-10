No physician will be on-site at the Fairview Heath Complex Emergency Department for 24 hours starting Tuesday morning. According to Alberta Health Services, the disruption will start at 7 a.m. on November 14th and is expected to end at 7 a.m. November 15th.

However, the provincial health authority will cancel the disruption if sufficient coverage is found.

Nursing staff will remain on-site to provide triage and assessments. EMS calls will be re-routed to surrounding facilities, including the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital.

AHS also reminds residents they can contact 8-1-1 anytime about non-emergency health questions.