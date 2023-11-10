Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsFairview Emergency Department without physician for 24 hours starting Tuesday
News

Fairview Emergency Department without physician for 24 hours starting Tuesday

By Kassandra Patterson
The Fairview Health Complex (MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)

No physician will be on-site at the Fairview Heath Complex Emergency Department for 24 hours starting Tuesday morning. According to Alberta Health Services, the disruption will start at 7 a.m. on November 14th and is expected to end at 7 a.m. November 15th.

However, the provincial health authority will cancel the disruption if sufficient coverage is found.

Nursing staff will remain on-site to provide triage and assessments. EMS calls will be re-routed to surrounding facilities, including the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital.

AHS also reminds residents they can contact 8-1-1 anytime about non-emergency health questions.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News

2day FM