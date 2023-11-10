Due to a lack of physician coverage, the Central Peace Health Complex Emergency Department won’t be available until 10 a.m. Saturday, November 11th. According to Alberta Health Services, while there isn’t a physician on-site, nursing staff will remain in the emergency department to provide assessment and referrals for patients to alternative emergency departments in the region.

EMS calls will be rerouted to surrounding healthcare centres and anyone expieriencing a medical emergency is advised to call 9-1-1. Residents are reminded that Health Link is available at anytime for non-emergency health questions at 8-1-1.