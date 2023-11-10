The Beaverlodge Fire Department’s engine truck will have its loudspeaker on and siren going at the end of the month as department members, along with volunteers, collect donations for the the town’s Christmas Hamper and Food Bank.

Program Coordinator for Beaverlodge Family and Community Support Services Reanna Stockman says the annual Firetruck Food Round Up is a positive around the holiday season, as the donations collected go back to the community when holiday hampers are handed out.

“The Beaverlodge Fire Department are very instrumental; they bring the truck around, and they, along with volunteers, go all around the Town of Beaverlodge, collecting food items.”

She adds all donations are appreciated, but the food drive also allows them to collect things that the food bank does not regularly receive funding for, such as dish and laundry soap and toilet paper.

“Then a lot of times too, even like pancake mix and syrup, pudding cups, Hamburger Helper, canned meats, cereal. Those things are definitely well used this time of year, for sure.”

The Firetruck Food Round Up will start at 6 p.m. on November 27th. Residents are asked to leave their porch lights on if they have items to donate so the volunteers can collect them.