Grande Prairie veterans will be recognized by the Salvation Army at Remembrance Day events across the city on November 11th. Captain Peter Kim says they will host two ceremonies at Wildrose Manor and Emerald Gardens in addition to joining the Army, Navy & Air Force Veterans at the cenotaph and the Grande Prairie Legion #54 at Bonnetts Energy Centre to lay wreaths.

Kim says the ceremonies are important as the seniors homes have numerous veterans who are residents and the Salvation Army works closely with the Canadian Armed Forces in disaster relief situations.

“The Salvation Army was an integral part of World War II, where we were out in the front lines helping feed the front line soldiers. We’re supporting veterans as the Salvation Army because we’re right there during disasters and people who need help.”

Additionally, Kim says the Salvation Army works closely with veterans as he says an alarming amount of them suffer from food insecurity, especially among seniors on fixed incomes and pensions.

“We are aware that there are veterans in need of food, so we have them come to the food bank and they’re able to access that.”

According to Kim, food bank usage rates have increased “exponentially” among both veterans and civilians, with around one in five Grande Prairie residents depending on the food bank for meals each year.