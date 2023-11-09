It will rain golf balls in Grande Prairie on Sunday. The upcoming Harvest Heli-Drop is the primary fundraiser for the United Way Alberta Northwest this season.

Executive Director Tracy Zuk says the idea came about as the organization looked for something new and interesting to bring to the region. The event works by having people purchase golf balls for $25 beforehand, and they will all be dropped from a helicopter above a target.

“The closest to the target wins $10,000, and then we also decided to throw in a little bit of a twist, so the golf ball that is furthest away from the target also wins $1,000,” explains Zuk.

The organization has a fundraising goal of $50,000 to support different charities and programs in the Grande Prairie region. As of November 9th, the organization still needs $36,215 to meet its goal.

Zuk says the winner does not have to be on-site when the ball drops, as each ball will be put into a database with each entrant’s information.

“The actual deadline to purchase a ball is November 11th at 11:59 p.m.”

The target for the heli-drop is being set up at Country Roads RV Park, with event starting at 2 p.m. on November 12th.