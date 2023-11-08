Those driving on 100 Avenue will notice new foliage, as the City of Grande Prairie has planted more than 80 trees along it. The city says the groves were planted on between 116 Street and 112 Street to address the need for more greenery in the area.

According to a statement from the municipality, planting the trees “aligns with the City’s ongoing commitment to creating a more sustainable and inviting urban environment for residents and visitors alike.” Mayor Jackie Clayton adds it is an investment to expand and preserve the city’s urban forest.

“In support of this goal, additional trees are already in the planning stages for planting in the fall of 2024, reinforcing the commitment to sustainability and the creation of an urban environment that all residents can enjoy.”

Funding for the tree planting came from the city’s capital budget.