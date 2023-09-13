Daisy Nellis, a Grade 11 student from the Grande Prairie Composite High School, has been selected among 40 from across the province to be part of the 2023-2024 Minster’s Youth Council.

The Grande Prairie Public School Division says Nellis has showcased her leadership by actively participating in the City of Grande Prairie youth council, as well as the division’s Student Advisory Committee.

Nellis says they are humbled and thrilled to be able to have the opportunity for a spot on the council.

“I am super excited for this new opportunity and look forward to sharing ideas and learning at the provincial level,” Nellis says.

GPPSD Superintendent Sandy McDonald adds Nellis has a strong voice for her fellow students, and has done an exemplary job of providing leadership by example

“We are grateful to Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides, and Alberta Education for giving students a chance to share their voices – fostering the leaders of tomorrow,” McDonald adds.

Alberta Education says the 40 selected for the council were part of 183 applications received from junior and senior high school students across Alberta.