The sixth annual M.D. of Greenview Clay Shoot raised a record $63,730.44 for the five Food Banks that serve residents in the region.

According to officials, the event, which is put on by Greenview Council, was considered a success, with Valleyview’s Shot Shell Sporting Clay Range hosting the event’s 113 participants. Reeve Tyler Olsen says the attendance speaks volumes about the commitment local businesses and stakeholders have to the community.

During the September 7th event, Olsen told MyGrandePrairieNow.com that one of the nice things about the Clay Shoot is that it raises funds for an important cause and supports a local business.

“We’re rural; it’s a way we can be different. The MD of Greenview tries to be just a little bit different from everyone, and this way, you can raise more money [and] it is something that not everyone is doing.”

This is the third year the event has supported the regional food banks, with the previous years averaging around $45,000 with a combined total of $96,802.