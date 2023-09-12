A Grande Prairie man is facing several drug-related charges after fentanyl and cocaine were seized as part of an ALERT Grande Prairie investigation.

Officials say the organized crime team arrested the accused August 30th with the assistance of Grande Prairie RCMP. The 33-year-old man was wanted on outstanding warrants for sexual assault and sexual interference.

After a search of a motel room connected to the suspect, police say they seized 33 grams of cocaine, half a gram of fentanyl, 3.3 grams of Xanax and just under three grams of an unknown substance.

The accused is facing several drug trafficking charges, as well as flight from a police officer. He remains in custody and will appear for his next scheduled court appearance on September 20, 2023.