Residents are invited to take part in a new engagement event with City of Grande Prairie Council and administration in October.

“Engage Grande Prairie” is happening at the Eastlink Centre on October 4th from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and will highlight numerous topics, including the 2024 budget, the Grande Prairie Police Service, and the coordinated care campus. During the session, residents can ask questions, give input, and learn more from city leaders.

Mayor Jackie Clayton says the new event is a unique opportunity for those in the city to share their thoughts on ‘important matters.”

“Hosting this event is key for building meaningful connections and fostering engaging relationships. We are excited to engage with residents on topics such as the 2024 budget so that Council can better understand the priorities of our community.”

- Advertisement -

The event is being run on a drop-in format; with an opportunity available for those who can not attend in person to take part online. The online portion focuses on the 2024 budget and includes a survey that is said to take roughly 10 minutes to complete, there is a portion for residents to share their preferences on-budget projects, and a space to not only answer general questions from administration but also ask questions and get real-time answers. The online portion will be open to residents until October 6th.