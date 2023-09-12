The mobile mammography trailer will be in the Fairview community in October. The mobile clinic will be at the Fairview Health Complex on October 12th, 13th, and October 16th to 19th, providing cancer screening for women aged 45 to 74 through the Screen Test program.

Alberta Health Services says this age group is most at risk for developing breast cancer, and the x-ray of the breast, known as a mammogram, is a proven way to catch it early on.

“Early detection allows for a greater number of options for treatment and a better chance of survival.”

Appointments can be booked by calling 1-800-667-0604. More information can be found on the Screening for Life website.