Wildfire smoke has once again prompted a special air quality statement for the Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge – Valleyview region. Environment Canada says wildfire smoke is causing or expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility, with wildfire smoke forecasting website Firesmoke.ca also predicting the smoke to linger in the area on and off for the next 24 to 36 hours.

People in the region are reminded that wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations. Environment Canada encourages residents to take actions to protect their health and reduce exposure to smoke. Special air