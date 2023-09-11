Twice in the coming days the Beaverlodge Municipal Hospital Emergency Department will deal with service disruptions due to a lack of physician coverage.

The Beaverlodge ED will be without a physician on site from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 12th, and overnight from 6 p.m. Friday, September 15 to 8 a.m. Saturday, September 16th.

According to Alberta Health Services, nursing staff will be on-site in the emergency department during the closure, doing urgent triage, assessments and providing referrals to other emergency departments in the region. All EMS calls are being rerouted to the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital, 42 kilometres away.

The provincial health authority is also reminding residents that some services can be provided by their local pharmacies and to call Health Link at 811 anytime with all non-emergency medical questions.

The provincial health authority says the disruptions could be cancelled if coverage is found.