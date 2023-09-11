Heading into the fall, Camp Tamarack is looking to pay off its CEBA debt from the COVID pandemic and also plan for the facility’s future.

According to camp officials, the CERB loan was needed for the two years Camp Tamarack was not bringing in any revenue to pay for non-discretional expenses, including insurance, heat and power. If the camp pays off $40,000 of the loan before the deadline, the remaining $20,000 will be forgiven; otherwise, the entire $60,000 loan plus interest will need to be repaid.

“We are asking the community to make donations so we qualify for this $20,000.00 incentive and fund the development of winter programming for youth in the region.”

This is the camp’s second year of programming since being shut down due to the pandemic. The help of numerous individuals and organizations who donated not only finances but time and materials played a significant part in the success.

- Advertisement -

“The staff and leadership team have done an amazing job this year. Our Camp Director, Lynelle Fivah) pulled together a great camp team including people from many countries: Mexico, Lithuania, Uganda and Italy, to mention a few.”

2023 saw over 2,800 students from different schools participate in the Spring outdoor experience program, a new record for the camp. There was also a record number of people who took part in the adult camp for persons with disabilities, and there were nearly 400 participants in the summer camp programs.

The camp is asking for the publics help as they look to meet their goal and develop new programs for the winter months. More information can be found online.