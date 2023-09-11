Sean Sargent is this year’s Alberta School Board Association Friends of Education Award nominee. The Grande Prairie Public School Division made the announcement Monday while crediting Sargent and the Sargent Family Foundation for the work they have done and continue to do for education in the area.

Since the early 1990s, Sargent has supported Grande Prairie schools by sharing his business and economic experience in the Junior Achievement Program, delivering cookies to all schools around the city on Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Day in his A-Team Van and supporting both community and school playground initiatives in the area. Superintendent Sandy McDonald says Sargent’s involvement with not only the school division but

Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation Board, as well as the Community Foundation of

Northwestern Alberta continues to make a positive impact on the community, whether it be in an organizational or financial form.

“Sean is a very valuable community supporter, and the students and citizens of Grande Prairie are fortunate to benefit from his time and generosity.”

The Friends of Education Award recognizes organizations or individuals who significantly contribute to education in communities across the province.