CONTEST: Belle of the Ball Sweepstakes

Enjoy a magical night of getting glammed up and making your little princess feel like a queen, all for a good cause!

One deserving daughter will feel like royalty when she gets to experience the red carpet treatment by winning the Belle of the Ball contest for this year’s 7th Annual 2day FM Father Daughter Ball, presented by Triple Threat Diesel in support of the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation.
Nominate a deserving dad and daughter today!

Nominations will be private and chosen by a committee.

