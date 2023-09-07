The Rotary Community Food Bank Drive, which aims to help fill the shelves with much‐needed donations for the Grande Prairie Salvation Army Food Bank, is back this month, both online and in person.

Lori Pollock with the Swan City Rotary Club says food bank usage has jumped starkly from 2021 to 2022 in not only the number of hampers handed out but in community kitchen meals served. She says it’s an event they look forward to putting on annually, because of the helping hand they are able to provide for those in need.

“Everybody within the Rotary community, and a lot outside of it love this event, it’s one of their favourites. We are super excited to see the community come together again for this much-needed support,” she says.

“When everybody comes together at the end of the night, it’s just amazing, it kind of makes you speechless to see all of the cars lined up, it’s so incredible.”

- Advertisement -

Volunteers for the September 13th food drive are still being accepted, as they look to pick up as much food as possible. Those looking to lend a hand can expect to spend approximately four hours picking up supplies, getting a route, and of course, going door to door to pick up donations.

The online portion of the drive will allow those looking to lend a hand to either fill a hamper for the food bank or make a financial donation.