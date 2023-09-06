Here are some of the events happening this week and weekend around the Peace Country!
- Medicine Walk @ Kleskun Hill – September 6th 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. & 1 – 3 p.m.
- Wine Down Wednesday Pottery Class @ 4MUD – Wednesdays 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – $65
- Good Grief Community @ Bear Creek Funeral Home & Cremation Sanctuary – September 6th 7 p.m.
- Kokanee Komedy Night w/ Ken Valgardson @ Great Northern Casino – September 6th 8 – 11 p.m. – $15 – 18+
- Garage-Sale-A-Palooza @ Carriage Lane Subdivision – September 7th to 9th
- Quilting Showcase and Lecture @ Grande Prairie Museum – September 7th 7 p.m. – Free
- Reiki Restorative + Sound Bath @ Rooted Heart Yoga & Art Studio Inc. – September 7th 7 – 8:30 p.m. – $35
- Opening Weekend @ Blachford Field of Nightmares – September 7th – 10th 9 p.m. – 12 a.m. – $20 cash
- Balisky Memorial Golf Tournament @ Spruce Meadows Golf and Country Club, Sexsmith – September 8th 8 a.m. registration – $800/team of four
- International Literacy Day @ Grande Prairie Public Library – September 8th 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Fall Kickoff @ Golden Age Centre – September 8th 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- See a Sloth – The Wildlife Festival Grande Prairie @ Evergreen Park – September 8th 1 – 6:30 p.m. (GA) 7 – 9 p.m. (adults only), September 9th 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., September 10th 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – $16/advance, $20/door, kids 3 and under free, adults night $25/advance. $30/door
- Remembering the Italian Campaign @ Veterans Memorial Park – September 8th 6 – 9 p.m. & September 9th 11 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.
- Social Games with Angie @ Card’s Board Game Cafe – Fridays 7 – 9 p.m. – $5
- Beers for Queers @ Latitude 55 Distilling Co. – September 8th 7 – 9 p.m.
- Scott Skirving @ Great Northern Casino – September 8th & 9th 9 p.m. – No cover – 18+
- Back 2 School Bash with Nick Bike @ The Lions Den Pub – September 8th 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. – $10 – 18+
- From Darkness to Light @ Centre 2000 – September 9th 6:30 – 9 a.m.
- Harvest Festival @ Downtown Beaverlodge – September 9th 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., parade 6:30 p.m., Cars Movie Night 7:30 p.m.
- Open House @ GP Motorsports – September 9th 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- PARDS Fund Ride @ Peace Area Riding for the Disabled Society – September 9th 9 a.m.
- Discover Aviation @ Grande Prairie Airport – September 9th 10 a.m.
- Mountain Bike Try It Clinic @ TBA – September 9th 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. – $95
- Recycling Roundup @ Hythe Curling Club – September 9th 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- First Responders Appreciation Day @ Royal Canadian Legion Branch #54 – September 9th 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Gurbaani Classes For Kids 11+ @ Gurdwara Sahib – Saturdays 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Everything Crafty Craft Sale @ D-coy Armouries – September 9th 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Dad’s Event @ Grande Prairie Family Education Society – September 9th 12 – 2 p.m.
- Mental Wellness Matters Family Farm Daze @ Country Roads RV Park – September 9th 12 – 4 p.m. & 6 – 11 p.m.
- Wembley Demolition Derby @ Stacy Krahn Memorial Motorsports Park, Wembley – September 9th gates 12 p.m. – $20/adults, $15/ages 6 – 17, 5 and under free
- Open House @ Diverse Dance Company – September 9th 1 – 4 p.m.
- Harvest Moon Festival @ Mainstreet Grimshaw – September 9th 4 p.m.
- Beaverlodge Fireman’s Ball @ NuVista Energy Centre, Beaverlodge – September 9th 5 p.m. – $100
- Grande Prairie Storm vs. Drayton Valley Thunder @ Bonnetts Energy Centre – September 9th 6 p.m.
- GLOW BALL GOLF @ BEAR PAW Par 3 Golf Course & RV Park – Saturdays in September 9 p.m. – 12 a.m. – $20
- Pancake Breakfast @ Veterans Memorial Park – September 10th 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Step n Stride @ Muskoseepi Park – September 10th 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Meditative Dual Sound Journey with Shelley Hoffos + Jen Edwards @ Rooted Heart Yoga & Art Studio Inc. – September 10th 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. – $40
- GALAP Coffee Nights @ Card’s Board Game Cafe – Mondays 7 – 9 p.m. – $5 to play, play not required
To have your event added to this list or future lists, submit online.